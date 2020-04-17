Tucker nabs first place, big fish in tournament

  • Dean Tucker shows off the 4.09 pound spotted bass that earned him the big fish.
    Dean Tucker shows off the 4.09 pound spotted bass that earned him the big fish.

Dean Tucker was top angler in the Hiawassee River Bass Club's March tournament held on Lake Lanier. He landed first place with a catch of nearly 16 pounds. He was also the winner of the big fish award with a 4.09 spot bass.

Here's how Tucker and the other tournament goers fared:

First - Dean Tucker - five fish - 15.74 pounds.

Second - Jeff Southards - five fish - 14.72 pounds.

Third - Tracey Byers - five fish - 14.15 pounds.

Fourth - Luke Morrow - five fish - 12.80 pounds.

Fifth - Tim Davenport - five fish - 12.42 pounds.

Sixth - Ronnie McDonald - five fish - 11.23 pounds.