Tucker nabs first place, big fish in tournament

Dean Tucker was top angler in the Hiawassee River Bass Club's March tournament held on Lake Lanier. He landed first place with a catch of nearly 16 pounds. He was also the winner of the big fish award with a 4.09 spot bass.
Here's how Tucker and the other tournament goers fared:
First - Dean Tucker - five fish - 15.74 pounds.
Second - Jeff Southards - five fish - 14.72 pounds.
Third - Tracey Byers - five fish - 14.15 pounds.
Fourth - Luke Morrow - five fish - 12.80 pounds.
Fifth - Tim Davenport - five fish - 12.42 pounds.
Sixth - Ronnie McDonald - five fish - 11.23 pounds.