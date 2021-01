Subhead JV Lady Jackets claim conference title

(Travis Dockery • Clay County Progress) The JV SMC championship Lady Jacket team is made up of, first row, from left, Jayden Moore, Gracie Perry and Lila Roberts. Second row, Addison Burch, Morgan Crawford and Lily Trout. Third row, Katie Pierce, Macie Parker, Broghan Krieger, Madison Martin and Trinity Frias.

Hayesville High school has captured its first conference championship of the 2020- 2021 school year. The JV Lady Yellow Jacket volleyball team wasn’t in action in the final week of the season, but…