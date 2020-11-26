WCU Announces Basketball Home Game Times for November and December

Body

Western Carolina University Athletics today announced several game times for both men’s and women’s basketball games in the month of November and December.

After opening the season in a neutral site game against UNCW on Nov. 25 (1 pm) and taking part in the Mako Medical Asheville Classic against Troy (Fri., Nov. 27, 1 pm) and host UNC Asheville (Sat., Nov. 28, 4 pm), the Catamount men open their home slate against Piedmont College on Monday, Nov. 30 at 11 a.m. before facing Tennessee Tech on Sun., Dec. 6 at Noon. The contest against Bowling Green has been rescheduled for the 2021-22 season.

Catamount women’s basketball, which is on the road for its first two games of the season – at UNC Asheville on Nov. 25 (3:30 pm) and Duke (Sun., Nov. 29, 2 pm) – hosts its home opener Sat., Dec. 5 against Elon. WCU and the Phoenix will tip off at 2 p.m. in the Ramsey Center. Western Carolina closes out 2020 with a pair of games at the end of December. After four road games through December, the women host South Carolina State at 2 p.m. Dec. 29 and Piedmont College at 1 p.m. Dec. 31.

Home games will be broadcast on either ESPN3 (cable subscription required) or ESPN+ (subscription required) and will be announced in advance of each game. Audio of select games through the 2020-21 season will also be broadcast through the Catamount Sports Network and air locally on 90.5 FM WWCU, 95.3 FM WWOO, and 105.7 FM / 540 AM WRGC in Sylva with live streaming audio available online at CatamountSports.com.

In accordance with executive orders from North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, only student-athlete families will be able to attend basketball games in the Ramsey Center for the start of the 2020-21 season. Families of student-athletes will adhere to public health guidance when attending games, including but not limited to mask-wearing, maintaining a social distance between different parties, and observance of North Carolina's executive orders as well as WCU's Catamounts Cares community standards.

Season tickets will not be offered and single game tickets are currently not available. Should North Carolina executive orders change in regards indoor attendance capacities during the season, the current directives could be adjusted.

Fans have the opportunity to purchase limited edition Catamount Cutouts for the 2020-21 WCU basketball and volleyball seasons for games played in the Ramsey Center. For just $50, fans can send a photo of themselves, friends, relatives or even a pet showing their Catamount pride and be a part of gameday at the Ramsey Center. Fans can purchase the cutouts at any time during the season. Allow for up to 10 days for the cutouts to be installed after date of purchase.