WCU Moves Two Non-conference Football Games to November

With the postponement of Southern Conference play until the spring 2021 semester, Western Carolina Athletics is evaluating the viability of nonconference competition in November. Consistent with that plan, WCU is proceeding with two football games against previously scheduled nonconference opponents for later in the fall semester.

Western Carolina’s revised fall 2020 schedule includes FBS-independent Liberty on Saturday, Nov. 14, in Lynchburg, Va., and traveling to Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 21, as the two schools mutually agreed to move the game from its original Thursday, Sept. 3 date.

Prior to any sports participation during the fall semester, Catamount Athletics intends to invite an independent medical and healthcare professional to educate all student-athletes and their parents/guardians on the COVID-19 virus and the potential risks associated with competitions. This will allow the student-athletes and their families to ask questions as they consider their willingness to move forward to play or opt-out with no penalty.

“Moving our non-conference games to November helps us observe best practices for moving forward with competitions,” said WCU Athletics Director Alex Gary. “If college football is still being played by the time we get to November, we will have had several examples of how to do this the right way.”

WCU’s Revised 2020 Fall Football Schedule

Sat., Nov. 14 – at Liberty (Lynchburg, Va.) – 2:00 pm

Sat., Nov. 21 – at Eastern Kentucky (Richmond, Ky.) - TBA