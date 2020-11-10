YHC golfers fare well at Full Moon Invitational

Body

By Michael MacEachern

Guest Writer

The Young Harris College women’s golf team completed their fall campaign Monday, Nov. 2 at the Full Moon BBQ Invitational hosted by the University of Montevallo.

The Mountain Lions had three individuals compete at the event. Peyton Rich continued her great fall as she shot her second consecutive career low round of 75 on the par 71, 5,916-yard layout at the Timberline Golf Club to finish in third place with a score of 150, a new career-low 36- hole result. It was the third time in four rounds that Rich has shot 75 in a round this fall and the fifth time in her career. It also marked her first career top-five finish in 17 career events.

Erica Andersson also had her best result of her career as she registered her first top-10 effort. She carded an 81 to finish in a tie for 10th place at 157, which lowered her career low 36-hole total by 10 strokes. Emma Andersson tallied an 83 in the final round and finished in a tie for 36th place at 173.